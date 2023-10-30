Man found shot and killed in backseat of car on North Philadelphia street: police

article

A weekend of violence ended with yet shooting that claimed the life of a man in North Philadelphia.

Police say they found a man in his 30s fatally shot in the back of a Lincoln Town Car around 10 p.m. Sunday.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. Police have yet to identify him.

The car was parked on the 2700 block of North 22nd Street, and police say several shell casings were found at the scene.

Two guns were recovered, but no arrests have been made.