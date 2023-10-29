Philadelphia police investigate rash of stabbings, leaving victims with serious injuries, across city

article

A rash of stabbings occurred Sunday across Philadelphia, leaving victims with serious injuries.

Two men were critically injured after they were each stabbed in the neck in Feltonville. Police said they were stabbed on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue about 8:30 Sunday morning. They were taken to Temple University Hospital by police where they were being treated for critical injuries. No weapons were found at the scene, though police recovered a spent shell casing.

Later, about 11:30, police responded to the 1300 block of Adams Avenue, in Frankford, where they found a 22-year-old man critically injured after he was stabbed inside a home. Medics took him to Temple. Police are actively investigating the scene, but haven’t made an arrest.

And about a half hour later, a 47-year-old man was found stabbed multiple times on a street in Kensington. Police responded to the 800 block of East Cornwall Street and quickly took the man to Temple to be treated for his injuries.

This follows recent gun violence Saturday as five people were hospitalized and one man killed.

