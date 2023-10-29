Police seek suspects after man critically injured in Feltonville shooting

article

A Feltonville street turned into a dangerous scene when a shooting took place, sending one man to the hospital.

Police responded to the 300 block of East Eleanor Street Sunday, just before 12:30 p.m., on the report of a shooting, authorities said.

When they arrived, police found a 46-year-old man suffering with two gunshot wounds to his leg.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

An active investigation is underway to discover the motive for the shooting. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.