Man found shot in face, neck on front porch of Philadelphia home: police

One person is in custody after police say a man was found shot in the face and neck on the front porch of a Philadelphia home.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of Pickwick Street around midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 31-year-old man sitting in a chair on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and neck, according to police.

Officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Investigators found spent 9mm shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Police placed one person in custody.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting.

Police have not identified the person who was placed in custody.