Man hit by female driver while pumping gas critically injured in Port Richmond hit-and-run: officials

A 53-year-old man getting gas at a Port Richmond gas station is now hospitalized in critical condition after a woman reportedly hit him with her vehicle and drove away.

The crash happened Friday night, just before 7 p.m., officials said, on the 3200 block of Richmond Street.

The victim was pumping gas when, officials say, a woman operating a 2011 silver Hyundai Sonata was driving in the gas station parking lot on the corner of Richmond Street and Allegheny Avenue.

The investigation revealed the driver hit the victim, pinning him between the gas pump and his own vehicle. She then took off from the scene, heading west on Allegheny Avenue.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

At some point after she drove off, investigators say she stopped the car, got out and bent the license plate.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, with two broken legs.

The Sonata was found abandoned on the 3200 block of Tulip Street and it was towed by police as a part of the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash or the woman is urged to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-686-3181.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.