Person struck by train and killed at University City SEPTA station: officials

A person was struck by a train and killed on SEPTA tracks in University City.

Police were dispatched to the 34th Street SEPTA station, along the Market-Frankford Line, in University City, Friday evening, about 8 p.m., officials said, on the report of a person falling on the tracks.

The person died from injuries, according to authorities.

There were no other details regarding the identity of the person or how they fell.

SEPTA employed shuttle buses to get people to their destinations, as police continued their investigation into the incident.

This is the second incident of a person killed by a train after falling on tracks at the 34th Street Station in less than a week. January 4th, a man fell to the tracks in the path of an oncoming train after he was involved in an altercation with another man.