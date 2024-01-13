Expand / Collapse search
Man struck by vehicle and killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Philadelphia police investigate a deadly hit-and-run in North Philly that took the life of a 55-year-old man.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning, while trying to cross the street in North Philadelphia.

The scene unfolded on North Broad Street, near Poplar Street Saturday morning, around 6 a.m., officials said.

A 55-year-old man was hit by a black SUV, possibly a Porsche, at the location.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Authorities said the driver took off, heading north on Broad Street, and did not stop.

The man died at the scene.

Officials say several surveillance cameras are in the area near the deadly scene and an active investigation for the driver is underway. They are searching for the SUV, which has possible front-end damage.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.