Man struck by vehicle and killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning, while trying to cross the street in North Philadelphia.

The scene unfolded on North Broad Street, near Poplar Street Saturday morning, around 6 a.m., officials said.

A 55-year-old man was hit by a black SUV, possibly a Porsche, at the location.

Authorities said the driver took off, heading north on Broad Street, and did not stop.

The man died at the scene.

Officials say several surveillance cameras are in the area near the deadly scene and an active investigation for the driver is underway. They are searching for the SUV, which has possible front-end damage.

