Man hospitalized after being shot 5 times in North Philadelphia

A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on the 3300 block of North Hancock Street around 8:24 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot as many as five times in the lower body and right hand.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital by responding officers and was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

