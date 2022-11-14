Man hospitalized after being shot in broad daylight in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is in the hospital and police are investigating after a broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue in the city's North Philadelphia section around 10:02 a.m.

Authorities say a 42-year-old man was shot in the stomach and transported to Temple Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Alliance For Progress Charter School was placed on lockdown as a precaution during the time of the shooting, officials say.

Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made at the time.

Law enforcement has not said if they are still searching for suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.