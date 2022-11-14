Police: Driver shot twice in abdomen, crashes car into tow truck in Logan

article

Police are investigating a shooting that turned into a crash in Logan early Monday morning.

Authorities say officers responded to the 1900 block of West Ruscomb Street for reports of a person with a gun around 1:52 a.m.

According to officials, a 36-year-old man was discovered on the 5500 block of North Broad Street involved in a car crash with a tow truck.

Police say the 36-year-old man was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police say they towed the victim's car and the tow truck it crashed into.

Officials say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered, but the investigation is active and ongoing.