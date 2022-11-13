Police: 4 men struck by gunfire in quadruple shooting on North Philadelphia street

Four men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Feltonville section early Saturday morning.

Police say the quadruple shooting unfolded on D Street and Wyoming Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

A 37-year-old was shot in the shoulder; a 27-year-old shot once in the shoulder and once in the thigh; a 45-year-old man shot in calf; and 34-year-old suffered a graze wound to the back.

MORE HEADLINES:

All four men are said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police say they are still investigating a motive.