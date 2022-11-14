Video: 2 sought in West Philadelphia shooting that left person in critical condition, police say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting that left 1 in critical condition last week.

According to police, the shooting took place on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue in the city's West Philadelphia section on Friday at 1:28 p.m.

Authorities say officers with the 18th District responded to the area and found one victim on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to the face.

The unidentified victim remains in critical condition at Lankenau Hospital, officials say.

Police released surveillance video from the scene, which they say shows a group of five juveniles turn onto the 1600 block of Allison Street from Lansdowne Avenue.

According to authorities, the video also shows them hiding behind parked vehicles as the victim approached the intersection.

Police say two from the group of juveniles fired gunshots before the group then fled on foot towards the 5500 block of Hunter Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.