Man hospitalized after being shot in Logan, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia that left a man in the hospital.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on Thursday morning just before 8:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of N Broad Street in the city's Logan section.

Police say a 58-year-old man was shot in the right leg and transported to Albert Einstein Hospital for treatment.

Authorities say he was placed in critical condition.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made, per police.