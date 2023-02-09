Man hospitalized after being shot in Logan, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia that left a man in the hospital.
According to officials, the shooting occurred on Thursday morning just before 8:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of N Broad Street in the city's Logan section.
Police say a 58-year-old man was shot in the right leg and transported to Albert Einstein Hospital for treatment.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: Officer shot during Philadelphia traffic stop expected to recover, 3 suspects arrested
- Police: Man fatally shot in the head while sitting on front porch of Oxford Circle home
- Man found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting of Mount Laurel medical office employee
Authorities say he was placed in critical condition.
No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made, per police.