Police: Man fatally shot in the head while sitting on front porch of Oxford Circle home

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Oxford Circle on Wednesday night.

Minutes after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Sylvester Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 32-year-old man on the front porch suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics pronounced the victim dead on scene, according to police.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says four spent shell casings were found next to the victim's body, alongside two handguns. Small says investigators are unsure if those guns were used in the shooting.

Witnesses told investigators the shooter fled the scene on foot, but they were not able to give a description of them.

Authorities say no arrest has been made in connection to this incident, and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.