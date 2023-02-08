Man found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting of Mount Laurel medical office employee

article

Prosecutors in Burlington County announced on Wednesday that a man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of a Mount Laurel medical office employee in 2020.

On July 4, 2020, police responded to the New Jersey Urology office on the 15000 block of Midalantic Drive.

An investigation revealed that Bruce Gomola Jr., now 54, of Burlington Township, became upset about details of an appointment concerning his father.

Prosecutors say Patient Services Representative, Stephanie Horton, attempted to discuss the situation with Gomola, but he remained angry during their conversation and pushed her. Then, officials say Gomola pulled a .40 caliber handgun, firing one shot into Horton's chest. The bullet exited through the victim's back and also struck a patient in the knee.

Gomola immediately left the building and drove away, but returned a short time later to surrender to detectives from the Mount Laurel Police Department.

Horton, a Wilingboro resident who was 44 at the time, was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital. The other victim, a woman who was in her 50s at the time, was treated at the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, over two years later, Gomola was found guilty of first degree aggravated manslaughter and second degree aggravated assault. Prosecutors say jurors declined to convict Gomola of the more serious charge of first degree murder.

Gomola, a previous corrections officer at the Burlington County Jail, is currently being lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility in Morristown. A sentencing is schedule for April 14.