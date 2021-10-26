Man hospitalized after shooting in East Mount Airy, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in the East Mount Airy section of the city.
The shooting happened at approximately 9:35 a.m. on the 8000 block of Rodney Street.
Police say a 20-year-old male victim was shot once in the right leg. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.
So far, there have been no arrest made and no weapons have been recovered.
