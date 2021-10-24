Police: 2 arrive at hospital after shooting in West Philadelphia

article

Two men were driven to a Philadelphia hospital after they were badly injured in a double shooting on Sunday evening, according to police.

A 21-year-old man was hit in the neck and another man was struck in the chest when gunfire erupted on the 5500 block of Walnut Street, police said.

The men were driven by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they were both placed in critical condition.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the double shooting.

A motive for the gunfire is still under investigation.

