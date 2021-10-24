Police: 2 arrive at hospital after shooting in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were driven to a Philadelphia hospital after they were badly injured in a double shooting on Sunday evening, according to police.
A 21-year-old man was hit in the neck and another man was struck in the chest when gunfire erupted on the 5500 block of Walnut Street, police said.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: Man, 52, found shot to death behind dollar store in Chester
- Delaware State Police investigating collision that left 59-year-old man dead
- Man shot twice, in critical condition in Southwest Philadelphia
The men were driven by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they were both placed in critical condition.
Police did not report any arrests immediately following the double shooting.
A motive for the gunfire is still under investigation.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement