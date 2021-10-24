Man killed, pregnant woman injured in Eastwick shooting, police say

A man is dead and a pregnant woman is in critical condition following a double shooting that happened at a Wendy's in Eastwick on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a gunfire.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say a 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the head and body. He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the back and driven to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police in critical condition, police said.

A car involved in a deadly double shooting crashed into a Wendy's roadside sign.

Investigators have not said exactly happened during the deadly shooting, but footage from the restaurant shows shell casings scattered in the drive-thru lane and a car with apparent bullet holes crashed into the base of the Wendy's roadside sign.

Spent shell casings scattered the drive-thru lane of a Wendy's in Eastwick following a deadly double shooting.

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter