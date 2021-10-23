Delaware State Police investigating collision that left 59-year-old man dead

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred early Saturday morning in Dover.

The incident happened at approximately 8:18 a.m. when a 2002 Toyota Highlander that was traveling eastbound on White Oak Road towards Bayside Drive veered off the roadway.

According to authorities, the vehicle drifted from the eastbound lane, across the westbound lane, and off the northern edge of the roadway.

The vehicle then traveled down into a ditch before striking a large tree. After the impact of hitting the tree, the vehicle then rolled over onto its roof for a final stop and was partially located in the westbound lane.

A 59-year-old male operator was the sole occupant of the Toyota. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he was pronounced deceased.

An identification of the victim is still pending notification to the next of kin.

White Oak Road between Bayside Drive and Long Point Road was closed for approximately three and one half hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.

The investigation remains on-going. Anyone with information regarding this collision should contact Master Corporal Booth with the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-698-8451.

