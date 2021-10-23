Police: Man, 52, found shot to death behind dollar store in Chester

article

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot behind a dollar store in Chester early Saturday morning.

Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to 23rd and Howard streets just after 7 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found 52-year-old Ronald Stansbury shot multiple times behind a dollar store on the 2200 block of Edgmont Avenue, according to police.

Stansbury was pronounced dead by emergency medical responders from Crozer-Chester Medical Center, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the homicide.

City of Chester Police have asked anyone with information on the deadly shooting to contact detectives.

