Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the face in Tacony, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.
According to authorities, officers responded to the 6500 block of Torresdale Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday night.
Police say a man, 35, was shot in the face and transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
The scene was held and no weapons were recovered from the scene, officials say.
The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.