Man in critical condition after person opens fire on East Mount Airy playground, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a playground in East Mount Airy.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, hours after Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the City of Philadelphia would offer $10,000 rewards for information that leads to convictions in cases of shootings near schools, recreation centers and libraries.

Authorities say officers received reports of gunshots and a shooting at a playground on Pleasant and boyers Streets.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head and torso, police say.

According to officials, the man was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says a group of about 10 people was playing basketball at the playground when a shooter walked up and fired at least 16 shots at the people playing basketball.

Authorities say 16 spent shell casings were found on a stairwell near the court and three more casings were found at the corner of Boyer and Pleasant.

Police do not yet have a motive at this time and the case is under investigation.