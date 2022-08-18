Police: American flag set on fire outside South Philadelphia home

Authorities are searching for someone who they say lit an American flag on fire outside a South Philadelphia home.

According to police, the flag was hanging outside a home on the 200 block of Fulton Street when it was set on fire around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators have not provided a possible motive for the arson and no suspects have been identified.

The homeowner shared a picture with FOX 29 of the burning flag.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately.