Police: American flag set on fire outside South Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for someone who they say lit an American flag on fire outside a South Philadelphia home.
According to police, the flag was hanging outside a home on the 200 block of Fulton Street when it was set on fire around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators have not provided a possible motive for the arson and no suspects have been identified.
The homeowner shared a picture with FOX 29 of the burning flag.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately.