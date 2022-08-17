Warrington the target of over 2 dozen burglaries, stolen vehicles in less than 24 hours, polce say

article

A Bucks County community has been slammed overnight with burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles.

Police in Warrington said they investigated four residential burglaries, four reports of stolen vehicles and 25 instances of thefts from automobiles from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Officials said developments that were targeted include Fairways, Pickertown Knoll, Warrington Ridge, Hickory Ridge, Woodspring and Palomino Glen.

One stolen car was found Wednesday in Doylestown and that car has been recovered. They say another stolen vehicle was seen in Chester City, but that vehicle was not recovered.

The other two vehicles are still missing.

Officials ask for anyone with surveillance footage to send it to bschaffer@warringtonpd.org.