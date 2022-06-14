Man in critical condition after being shot 9 times in Powelton, police say

article

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Powelton neighborhood, police say.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 600 block of N Preston Street around 1:11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say an unidentified man, believed to be about 25, was shot nine times throughout his body.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, per officials.

Police say no arrest has been made and a weapon was not recovered.

Authorities are also investigating a stabbing that took place around 2:40 a.m. on the 5100 block of Irving Street in West Philadelphia.

According to police, a man was stabbed once in the right side of the torso and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

That person is also in critical condition and no arrests have been made, per authorities.