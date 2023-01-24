Man in critical condition after being shot in Overbrook, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 5300 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and the weapon was not recovered.