Caught on camera: Police searching for suspects who attempted to rob West Philadelphia market at gunpoint

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify suspects caught on camera in a gunpoint robbery at a West Philadelphia market.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred on January 18 just before 7 p.m. inside a market on the 900 block of North 43rd Street.

Police say one of the suspects was armed with a semiautomatic handgun while the other was armed with a shotgun.

Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery that occurred on the 900 block of North 43rd Street in West Philadelphia.

The two threatened the employee working at the store and attempted to get behind the register but were unsuccessful, authorities say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials say the suspects fled the scene empty-handed, running north on 43rd Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.