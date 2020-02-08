Man in critical condition after he is shot multiple times in Ogontz

article

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Ogontz Saturday evening.

Officials say police responded to the 1700 block of Widener Place Saturday, just after 7 p.m., for a shooting.

Police discovered a man, approximately 25-30-years-old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the neck and shoulder when they arrived to the location.

He was rushed to a hospital and placed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

