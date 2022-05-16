Man in extremely critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in North Philadelphia.
At 6:46 p.m., on West Cumberland Street, police say a 33-year-old man was shot once in the head inside a gray Dodge Charger.
Authorities say the victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in extremely critical condition.
No arrest was made, and no weapon was recovered. Police say they are actively investigating the incident.
