Man killed, 3 others hurt in Philadelphia quadruple shooting, police say

article

Authorities say one man is dead, and three others are wounded in a quadruple shooting that erupted Thursday night in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street just after 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

The victims, who police say are in their 20s and 30s, were brought to a nearby hospital by responding officers.

One of the victims died from his injuries and another is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson.

Investigators believe over two dozen shots were fired when a silver car pulled up to a group of men standing on the roadside.

It's believed that at least one of the victims had a gun at the time of the shooting.