Man killed in 3-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Bensalem after getting out of stalled car: police

article

The Brief A man was killed after being struck outside his disabled vehicle on Route 1 in Bensalem. Police said the crash involved three vehicles early Tuesday morning. A passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash after exiting his disabled car on a busy highway in Bucks County, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on southbound Route 1 near Rockhill Drive in Bensalem Township, police said.

Officers responding to the scene found a 2007 Honda Fit stopped in the roadway after experiencing mechanical issues.

Police said the driver, identified as Julio Ricardo Munoz, 45, of Philadelphia, had exited the vehicle when it was struck by an approaching 2022 Kia Seltos.

The impact caused the Honda to strike Munoz while he was outside the vehicle.

Authorities said the Honda was then struck again by a 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

Unfortunately, Munoz suffered fatal injuries.

Injuries reported

A front-seat passenger in the Honda was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigation underway

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

At this time, authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.