Man killed after he was struck by vehicle in Fox Chase hit-and-run; driver sought, officials say

Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian.

Officials say the accident happened Friday night, just before 8 p.m., on the 7900 block of Verree Road, in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood.

Police were called to the location after a man was hit by a driver in a dark blue Ford Edge heading south.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace stated officers viewed surveillance video from businesses nearby and saw the victim, a man in his 60s, standing on the west side of the 7900 block of Verree and then make his way into the street. The driver of the Ford, traveling at a very high rate of speed, struck the man and then dragged him at least 100 feet.

The driver then stopped for a few seconds, before making a left turn around the victim and turned onto Ripley Street.

The man died at the scene, according to authorities. The driver did not stay on location.

The vehicle was found a short time later, abandoned, near the scene. Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division is trying to determine who owns the vehicle and gain more information regarding the driver.

Inspector Pace emphasized the driver should turn himself in to any police station.