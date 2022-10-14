Roxborough shooting: Warrant issued for fourth suspect in shooting that killed teen, injured 4 others

article

Philadelphia police have issued a warrant for another suspect in the shooting outside of Roxborough High School that killed a 14-year-old boy late last month.

On Friday, police identified Troy Fletcher, 15, as a suspect in the case. He faces multiple charges, including murder, in connection with the shooting.

Fletcher is now the fourth suspect to be identified by police following the Sept. 27 shooting.

Members of the Roxborough High School football team had just finished participating in a joint scrimmage on the afternoon of the shooting. Police say members of the team were walking back into the school locker room when a group of five suspects got out of an SUV and opened fire on the group.

Nicolas Elizalde, 14, was killed and four other teenagers were injured.

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, and Zyhied Jones, 17, have both been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, was the first of the suspects to be publicly identified and remains at large.

Authorities say all four suspects have been charged or will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

After the shooting, police located a light-colored Ford Explorer believed to have been used in the crime near the intersection 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Authorities say a receipt for ammunition used during the shooting was found inside the vehicle, leading to Bivins' arrest and subsequent charges for murder and aggravated assault.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $45,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.