Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight

article

Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun.

Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police.

Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the ankle, a 43-year-old man was shot in the left foot, an 18-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and a graze wound to the back, and a 29-year-old man was shot in the hand and ankle.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

All four victims were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to police.

Officials say there have been no arrests and that the investigation is ongoing with the department's Shooting Investigation Group.