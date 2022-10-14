Police: Man, 18, arrested for inciting crowd gathered to watch 'unlawful' car tricks in Old City

article

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with chaos that erupted on the streets of Old City earlier this month.

On October 2, chaos unfolded near the FOX 29 studio at the intersection of Market and 4th Streets.

Around 10 p.m. crowds began to gather, blocking traffic in all directions as hundreds of people formed a large circle to watch drag racing, car tricks and fireworks that were set off.

The Philadelphia Police Department says officers assigned to a detail responded to Broad and York Streets around 12:30 a.m. to deter drivers from conducting what they say are "unlawful and reckless vehicular activity on city streets."

Authorities say police ordered the crowd to disperse from the area and clear intersections when the crowd began to close in on the responding officers.

According to officials, Joseph Vannauker, 18, was seen using a bullhorn to scream profanities at the police and incite the crowd of spectators.

Police say debris and a "smoke bomb" was thrown at officers, causing them to call for assistance from other officers.

As more officers responded, the crowd dispersed and police lost sight of Vannauker, per authorities.

Police say officers then responded to 911 calls about drag racing and crowds gathered on the 1900 block of E. Sedgley Street.

Officers gave orders for crowds to vacate the area and Vannauker was seen by officers using the bullhorn again to incite the crowd, according to Philadelphia police.

The 18-year-old was temporarily held and later given a traffic violation report before the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved charges.

On Friday, members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Major Crimes Unit and members of an FBI Task Force served Vannauker with an arrest warrant at his Levittown home and he was taken into custody without incident, officials say.

He is facing charges related to riot, criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse and related charges.