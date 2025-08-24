article

Two men were thrown from a boat off Long Beach Island on Sunday, causing one of them to be killed, according to New Jersey State Police.

What we know:

State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and members of the Beach Haven First Aid Squad responded to the scene of the accident around 10 a.m. It happened near Intercoastal Waterway buoy 116 off Little Egg Harbor, according to State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron. Karl Chen, 56, of Princeton was killed.

"Based on a preliminary investigation, a 27-foot Robalo vessel struck a large wake, causing both occupants to be ejected," Lebron said in an email. "The vessel then continued to circle and struck one of the occupants."

The other man was rescued by another nearby boat, and only suffered minor injuries.

What's next:

New Jersey State Police are investigating.