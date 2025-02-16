Man killed in Northwest Philly double shooting: police

The Brief One man is dead and another is in extremely critical condition after a shooting in Northwest Philly Sunday night. The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating.



A double shooting in Northwest Philadelphia Sunday night left one man dead and another in extremely critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

Police say the shooting incident occurred at around 8:33 p.m. on the 6300 block of North Lambert Street.

They say a 33-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by officers, where he was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m.

Police say the second victim, a 38-year-old man, also suffered gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.