Man killed, teen hurt in West Philadelphia double shooting, police say

article

Authorities say a man was shot to death in a West Philadelphia double shooting Friday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of North 55th Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 30-year-old man was found shot multiple times throughout the body. Officers drove the man to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

A 17-year-old boy, who police say was shot in the backside, later arrived at a local hospital and was placed in stable condition.

Authorities did not provide a motive for the deadly shooting.

Advertisement

At least one person of interest was taken into custody and a weapon was found, according to police.