Man killed while cutting down trees in central Pa., death ruled accidental

Authorities say a man was killed while cutting down trees for firewood in central Pennsylvania.

State police in Centre County say the man was cutting trees in Penn Township when a tree fell on him at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Coroner Scott Sayers identified the man as 81-year-old Dale Musser and said his family went to check on him and found him unresponsive.

Sayers said Musser died of blunt force trauma and ruled the death accidental.