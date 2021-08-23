Police release surveillance video of attack that left delivery driver in coma

Police released new video of the group assault of a delivery driver in Queen Village that left him fighting for his life in a coma.

Investigators say a group surrounded Zach Lean on 3rd and Christian streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Lean, a grocery delivery driver, was making his final stop of the night when police say he was hit by one of the group members, fell backwards and smacked his head on the concrete.

The impact fractured Lean's skull which caused him to have a seizure.

According to police, 19-year-old Herbert Morrison turned himself over the weekend. He was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

Lean was taken to Jefferson Hospital after a passerby noticed him lying on the street. Nearly a week later, Lean remains in a coma and facing potentially irreversible injuries.

"He's going to need rehab, he might not be able to speak correctly when he gets up," Lean's wife Christine said. "He was working to support his family, like, we're trying to have a kid."

So far, Morrison is the only member of the group to come forward.

