Suspect turns self in after violent group attack on man in Queen Village
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect has turned himself in following a violent group attack on a man Tuesday.
The incident happened on August 17 at 10:18 p.m. when the victim was traveling westbound on Christrian Street. He stopped his vehicle in front of a group of bicyclists on the 300 block of Christian Street. Altogether, there was approximately eight people in the group.
One of the males in the group punched the victim causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk. The victim was briefly unconscious and then began to have a seizure.
He was taken to Jefferson Hospital by medics and was intubated.
Herbert Morrison, 19, turned himself into police in connection to the assault.
So far, none of the other offenders have been apprehended.
