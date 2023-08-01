Man rescued as house fire erupts, spreads in West Philadelphia

A raging fire left a man trapped as it spread along a row of homes in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze on the 500 block of North 57th Street around 5:15 a.m.

The man was rescued from the second floor of a home, and is said to be in stable condition.

Flames spread to three other homes before crews placed the fire under control.

No other injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.