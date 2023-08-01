Expand / Collapse search

Man rescued as house fire erupts, spreads in West Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
A fire broke out in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning with a man needing to be rescued from the second floor of the home.

PHILADELPHIA - A raging fire left a man trapped as it spread along a row of homes in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze on the 500 block of North 57th Street around 5:15 a.m.

The man was rescued from the second floor of a home, and is said to be in stable condition.

Flames spread to three other homes before crews placed the fire under control.

No other injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.