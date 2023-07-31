Video: Man thrown off scooter by hit-and-run driver that ran red light in North Philly

A Philadelphia man is lucky to be alive after shocking video shows him being thrown off his scooter by a hit-and-run driver who police are still seeking.

Andrew Boyer said he was driving through the intersection at 20th and Girard last Thursday when a driver blew through the red light and slammed into him.

Boyer's body was sent skidding down the road, while his scooter plowed into a nearby utility pole. Miraculously, Boyer popped right up after the violent collision.

He was left with injuries that included a sprained wrist, soreness, achiness, scrapes and bruises. The Temple student who also works in the city said he didn't see the car until it was too late.

"The emotional shock is still there, the physical shock has kind of gone away," Boyer said.

His $2800 scooter that's now considered a total loss sits outside his North Philadelphia home. Boyer and his girlfriend, Chelsea, have started a GoFundMe page to replace his phone that was destroyed in the crash and losses due to missed work.

"It's really disheartening, especially when that person didn't even stop to make sure he was alive," Chelsea said.

Witnesses told Boyer they believe the hit-and-run vehicle is blue Pontiac G-6 with a temporary tag. Police in Philadelphia's 22nd District are investigating the incident.