Man sentenced for 2023 armed carjacking turned fiery crash in Philadelphia

The Brief Leevah Mills, 25, was sentenced to a decade in prison for a 2023 armed carjacking and crash. Mills and two others admitted to carjacking a man at gunpoint outside his Northeast Philadelphia home in July 2023. The carjacking lead to a pursuit with police that ended in a fiery crash after the stolen car hit a pole.



A Philadelphia man will spend more than 10 years behind bars for being involved in a violent carjacking turned police chase that ended in a fiery crash.

What we know:

Leevah Mills, 25, and three others were convicted of carjacking a 26-year-old man at gunpoint outside his Northeast Philadelphia home in July 2023.

Investigators say the trio pointed semiautomatic pistols at the victim at close range and pistol-whipped the victim before stealing his Dodge Charger.

During a police pursuit a short time later, investigators say the Charger collided with another vehicle and crashed into a pole on Castor Avenue.

Investigators say the stolen Dodge Charger crashed into a pole and burst into flames.

The stolen Charger then caught fire and was destroyed, according to investigators. Mills, Emmanuel Sia, and Kysime Brown were all arrested after the crash.

Mills was sentenced to 135 months in prison, five years of supervised release, and over $42K in restitution.

Sia and Brown have already pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October.

What they're saying:

FBI Special Agent in Philadelphia Wayne A. Jacobs called armed carjackings "brazen crimes that leave victims with lasting trauma and communities living in fear."

"This roving crew of criminals ambushed and assaulted an innocent victim just trying to park his car and get home," U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said.