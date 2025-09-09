Man sentenced for selling fake Xanax through the mail in Montgomery County

article

The Brief Charles Dewayne Myers, 28, was sentenced to up to 4 years in prison for selling and mailing fake Xanax. Prosecutors found that Mayers sold and shipped tens of thousands of counterfeit Xanax pills from July to September 2024. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday called the crime "a big deal."



A Montgomery County man will spend up to four years in prison after being convicted of selling fake Xanax through the mail, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

What we know:

Charles Dewayne Myers, 28, was arrested last September after more than 100 fake Xanax pills were recovered from a package returned to the wrong address.

Prosecutors later discovered that Myers had a pattern of mailing packages and envelopes from drop boxes in both Chester and Montgomery counties.

It's believed that the fake Xanax pills were Bromazolam, which prosecutors described as "a synthetic designer benzodiazepine."

Bromazolam, according to investigators, mimics drugs like Xanax to produce sedative and antianxiety effects. It is often sold online and without medical oversight.

Prosecutors alleged that Myers sold and shipped tens of thousands of counterfeit Xanax pills from July to September 2024.

What they're saying:

Myers claimed during trial that he didn't believe there were consequences for his scheme, because it was a "new thing."

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday offered sharp criticism of Myers' ignorance, calling the crime "a big deal."

"These synthetic drugs are highly potent and unpredictable, but this defendant trafficked them because he believed it wasn’t a big deal," he said.

"I’m here to tell you it is a big deal," Sunday said.