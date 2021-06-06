Man sentenced to reduced term in 2014 slaying of 14-year-old girl

article

One of four men convicted in the death of a 14-year-old New Jersey girl gunned down at a takeout restaurant almost five years ago has been re-sentenced to a term half as long as the one originally imposed.

NorthJersey.com reports that Superior Court Judge Carol Novey Catuogno imposed a 10-year term Friday on now-26-year-old Nyje Johnson after his manslaughter plea.

Authorities said Johnson was among four gang members who opened fire on a Paterson takeout restaurant in September 2014, killing 14-year-old Nazerah Bugg and wounding another teen.

An appeals court tossed out an earlier murder and weapons conviction, saying jury selection wasn't "race neutral."

