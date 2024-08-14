Man shot 5 times in Kensington as suspect taken into custody: police

More Philadelphia gun violence has left another victim in critical condition, and a shooting suspect in police custody.

The 28-year-old man was found shot on the 600 block of East Cornwall Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say he was suffering from five gunshot wounds, and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police also arrested a suspect, but have to to release any further details.