Man shot 5 times in Kensington as suspect taken into custody: police
PHILADELPHIA - More Philadelphia gun violence has left another victim in critical condition, and a shooting suspect in police custody.
The 28-year-old man was found shot on the 600 block of East Cornwall Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say he was suffering from five gunshot wounds, and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 14-year-old rushed to hospital after shooting in Darby: officials
- New details in Delco road rage shooting that left 13 bullet holes in car with woman, child inside
- Former teacher, basketball coach charged with sexual assault in Mercer County
A gun was recovered at the scene.
Police also arrested a suspect, but have to to release any further details.