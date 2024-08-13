Former teacher, basketball coach charged with sexual assault in Mercer County

article

A 51-year-old former teacher and basketball coach is facing several sexual assault charges due to incidents officials say occurred between 2014 and 2019.

Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa L. Hilton and Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson announced Tuesday that Darrell R. Moody, 51, of Plainfield, NJ, was arrested in Trenton on Monday.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to officials, in May 2024, the victim contacted the Trenton police to report incidents of sexual assault that began when the victim was in middle school.

After investigating, detectives learned that the victim met Moody when he was a fifth grade teacher at Parker Elementary School.

Officials say Moody sexually assaulted the victim over the course of several years, beginning in middle school and continuing to high school.

The former teacher was also coaching basketball at Joyce Kilmer Middle School during that time.

On June 27, 2023, the South Plainfield Police Department charged Moody with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second degree solicitation of a minor for prostitution in an unrelated incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor’s SVU at (609) 989-6568 or mcposvu@mercercounty.org.