Man shot and killed while working on car in North Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say a man was shot and killed while working on his car Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened outside a home on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say the 34-year-old victim was working on his car when an unknown suspect ordered him to empty his pockets and fatally shot him in the legs and torso.

Responding officers took the victim to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 215-686-3334 or call 911.

