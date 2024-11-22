Man shot by car owner attempting to steal car: police sources

article

A would-be car thief is shot by the car owner, as he was attempting to steal the car, according to sources.

Philadelphia Police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a man exited his car, leaving it running and unlocked, to use an ATM at Frankford and Pratt when he saw an unidentified man get in it and attempt to steal it. The car owner then shot the unidentified man behind the wheel in the head.

Sources went on to say the car owner is a registered gun owner with a permit to carry.

The unidentified man was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed as extremely critical.

Investigators say the owner was "apprehended" and the weapon was recovered.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or submit an anonymous tip via the PPD tip-line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).